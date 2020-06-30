Heloise: Help out; buy local

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: During these uncertain times, it has become more evident how difficult it is for a small, local business to survive. Many times, I have walked our main street and said to myself that someday I'm going to see what that store has to offer or try that "hole-in-the-wall" restaurant.

Now that I'm seeing those same businesses struggling, I'm sorry I didn't visit them before, but I certainly will now. Hopefully, our economy will recover quickly, but it will be a lot slower for our small businesses. Buy local! — Tom in New Jersey

Credit union vs. bank

Dear Heloise: What's the difference between a credit union and a bank? — Henry, age 13, in San Antonio, Texas

Henry, it basically comes down to nonprofit versus profit. A credit union is like a fraternity in that its members share something in common — employment field or maybe a religious affiliation, for example. It serves its members by offering classes and financial educational opportunities. Credit unions are not concerned about making a profit because they usually are exempt from federal taxes and may receive money from the organizations their members belong to.