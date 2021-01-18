HELOISE: Helping disabled shop

-- Use to scrape ice and snow from car windows.

-- Use to cut hard cheeses.

--Use a couple as a shim under a wobbly table.

-- Use as a garden marker. Paint first, then write the name of seeds planted in that row.

Plastic card scam

Dear Heloise: There is a new scam going around on the phone, whether you answer or not. They leave a message saying that if you recently used your card to make a purchase to just say "yes, I authorize that purchase," or words to that affect. This is just a blatant way for scammers to cheat honest people.

If you didn't make a purchase, they tell you to call a certain number, which you should not do. Just hang up on this recording, no matter what is said.

Most of us have used a debit or credit card recently, which is why they simply say a "plastic card." Don't let these scammers cheat you! Hang up on them. — Harrison G., Detroit

HAND SANITIZER FOR CATS?