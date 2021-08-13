HELOISE: Helping those in need

Dear Heloise: My elderly mother recently had hip surgery, and we insisted she stay with us as she recovered. Of course, this meant there had to be some changes and preparations for her stay at our home. First, I attached sleigh bells to her walker at night and made sure it was always within arm's reach. This way, if she needed me, she only had to reach over and shake the walker. We had to prop one leg up for a couple hours a day for a while, so when the doctor said something soft but firm, I put a towel around a six-pack of toilet paper and slipped it into a pillowcase. It worked better than a pillow. We put night lights in her room so she could see her way to the bathroom. There were more changes, but these were her favorites and made her life easier, which resulted in a speedy recovery. — Judy P., Lenox, Massachusetts
Judy, these are all excellent ideas. I hope your mother is feeling much better now. — Heloise
Dietary concerns
Dear Heloise: My daughter is entering her teens years, and I'm concerned with her weight. All of her friends are very thin, but my daughter has always been a little "pudgy." Now she's on this kick to lose at least 20 pounds before school starts in the fall. She wants to try some fad diet called the "ice cream diet," but I put my foot down and refused to let her live on ice cream. As of last night she is refusing to eat.
Why does society put pressure on our young women to be super thin? Yes, she could lose some weight, but not like this. I talked to her this morning and offered to help her but refused to allow her to use any diet pills.
Where do I go from here? — Leigh S., Somerset, Pennsylvania
Leigh, take your daughter to a doctor who specializes in weight management and start over. Losing 20 pounds might not be in her best interests. Have the doctor explain to her what happens when she follows a poor nutrition diet. Help her at home with healthy meals of vegetables, some fruit and protein, with plenty of fresh, clean water to wash it all down. She needs to change her eating habits rather than try a fad diet. —Heloise
BODY LOTION
Dear Heloise: On cold winter mornings, I like to give my body lotion a 25 second zap in my microwave to warm it up after I shower. This seems to help my body absorb the lotion a little better and feels so nice on my skin. I walk about three blocks to work each workday, and the body lotion helps to protect my legs from looking like alligator skin! -- Taylor F., New York City
SMOOTH ELBOWS
Dear Heloise: I've found that if I scrub the dry areas on my elbows and knees with baking soda, then apply a lotion (glycerin and rose water are my favorites), I can avoid that rough looking skin I get if I don't use baking soda. -- Shelly W., Milbank, S.D.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.