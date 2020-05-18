Heloise: High cost of medicine

* Place on the grave of a parent or grandparent.

Watering can blues

Dear Heloise: I love my indoor plants but always had a problem with the dripping mess that I seem to make while I water each one. I had to be especially careful when I watered my orchids. Finally, a friend suggested I use ice cubes with a little fertilizer added to each one. Now there is no mess on the floor to clean up. and each plant looks healthy. My orchids are blooming with beautiful flowers. It's so easy to walk around with an ice cube tray instead of a heavy watering can. — Helen in Mississippi

Pretty centerpiece

Dear Heloise: I saved a piece of very pretty floral wrapping paper and covered a coffee can with it. Then I put a plain glass inside to hold fresh flowers. I love the way it looks, and I can change it out with other wrapping paper designs when I get tired of this one. — Doris in Nevada

Doris, I love the idea! This would be such fun to change the paper according to the occasion ... birthdays, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, etc. — Heloise

Fruit fly fiasco