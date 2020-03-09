Heloise: Hiring a retiree

Dear Heloise: About four years ago I retired from my job, but I still want to work part time. The problem is, no one seems to want to hire a person over 65 years of age. I taught school for many years and hold a master's degree in education. I'm treated as though I'm too senile to use a cellphone or a computer. Granted, there are some jobs I can't do that require me to stand for hours at a time, such as retail, but there are many other positions and skills for which I'm well suited, yet no one seems willing to give a me chance. There are many people my age who would like to work but are treated as though we're invisible. — Mary in Minnesota