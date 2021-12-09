HELOISE: Holiday gift wrapping ideas

Dear Readers: Everyone loves to get a beautifully wrapped gift. Why not make your own special homemade wrapping paper for gifts? It'll also be cheaper! Here are some creative ideas that everyone in the family can do.
• Jazz up plain gift bags. Have your children decorate the bags by adding beads, stickers and stamp impressions.
• Add a floral touch. If you have a garden with flowers, tape a lovely rose to a package or a small bunch of fresh wildflowers.
• Wrapping a large present for a child? Use a pillowcase. Choose one with your daughter's or son's favorite cartoon character or design. Put the gift inside and tie with yarn.
• Have a large box to wrap? Buy paper tablecloths, which can be found at party stores. — Heloise
Cooking safely
Dear Heloise: Whenever frying anything, have a lid as big as the vessel you are using right beside the stove. If a fire erupts, cover the pan and turn off the burner! Always stay at the stove when frying. — Joni, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Joni, this is important fire safety information, particularly now, during the holidays when we will be having many festive events and gatherings in our homes. During parties, make sure someone is in the kitchen at all times to monitor cooking and baking. -- Heloise
Make holidays fun
Dear Heloise: Christmas cannot be ruined by a silly supply chain! This would be the perfect year to drop the big stores and go back to homemade, heartfelt gifts. Think "Little House on the Prairie." Or shop your local flea markets! Recycle and reuse! — The Junk Store Junkie
Junk Store Junkie, this is great advice! We have to be clever and creative this year to make sure the holidays are special. — Heloise
Make foaming hand soap
Dear Heloise: I have been making my own antibacterial foaming hand soap. I was having a hard time finding it in the stores. I took an empty bottle and put about 1/2 inch of antibacterial dish soap in the bottom. I then slowly filled it about three-quarters of the way with warm water. Put the cover back on and shake. It works great and saves money. — Linda, Rochester, N.H.
HAVE FAMILY BUFFET DAY
Dear Readers: Instead of throwing out leftovers, establish one night of the week (like Friday or Saturday) as buffet night. Put out all the leftovers and let family members make their own food concoctions! -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
