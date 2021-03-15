HELOISE: Homeless and their pets

Today's Sound Off concerns the homeless and their pets:

Dear Heloise: There are so many homeless people in this country, and many of them sleep on the streets and park benches in horrible weather conditions because they will not leave a cherished pet. Why are there so few shelters that will make accommodations for pets? People die by freezing to death for lack of shelter for themselves and their animal companions.

The number of homeless people in America, one of the richest countries in the world, is growing. A pet brings them comfort and eases the loneliness of their situation.

You'll see the same thing when there is a hurricane or tornado, when shelters will refuse a bed to someone because they have pets. Rather than leaving someone stranded and in danger, wouldn't it be better to allow the homeless to bring their animals with them? Wouldn't it be better to have a paid veterinarian on hand to help with any sick or unvaccinated pets than have an animal control officer chase down a stray animal? The homeless tend to pick up strays and care for them but may lack the funds to vaccinate them.