HELOISE: Homemade soup easy meal

Dear Heloise: I love homemade soup and so does my husband. We will sometimes just take a couple cans of tomato juice or vegetable juice from our pantry, toss in some frozen or fresh veggies, and with some thick crusty bread, we made a delicious meal for two. I like to add some beef bouillon too and a few extra spices. My husband likes to add macaroni, but either way it's always a hearty meal. It's quick and easy and very tasty! -- Patricia G., Taos, New Mexico