HELOISE: Homemade tomato juice

You can get some great ideas from my pamphlet "Heloise's Flavored Coffee and Teas." To order a copy, just send $3, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Coffee & Tea, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. — Heloise

KNIFE BLOCK

Dear Heloise: My knife block is looking rather shabby of late. How do I clean it and the knife slots, which I know must be dusty? -- Debbie A., Schuyler, Neb.

Debbie, to clean the slots you can use the crevice tool on your vacuum to get out dirt. Then use a mild soap and warm water to clean the wooden block (DO NOT submerge; just wipe off) with a soft cloth. If water runs down into the slots, that's OK. You can dry off the wooden block with a hair dryer or allow to air-dry overnight. -- Heloise

Grease down the sink?

Dear Heloise: My mother and I disagree on a subject ... grease. She claims it's OK to dump grease down the drain if you run very hot water down the sink afterward. I say it's not. I've always been told that you should never pour grease down your sink. Which of us is right? — Kelly F., Duncan, Oklahoma

Kelly, never pour grease down your sink drain. Hot water will not wash away the grease that is building up over time. Any plumber will tell you this is true. Pour grease into a can or some container and dump it in your trash after it hardens. — Heloise

