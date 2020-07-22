HELOISE: Hostess gifts kind nod

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: If you are invited to dinner and you ask what you can bring, and the hostess says, "nothing," should I bring something anyway? — Henry in Nebraska

Henry, you can always bring a hostess gift of flowers or a bottle of wine. The hostess might have her menu planned and not need anything for the dinner, but a nice little gift for the hostess is always appreciated. — Heloise

Mom's tomato soup cake

Dear Heloise When I first heard of this recipe, I thought it was a joke, but when I tasted it, I loved it! I was telling a neighbor about it, and she asked for the recipe and, of course, I couldn't find it. Would you repeat it? — Marla in Kansas

Marla, my mother published this recipe for the first time in September 1959. When she served this cake, she would ask her guests what the secret ingredient was, so she called it the "Conversation Piece." Here it is. You'll need:

1/2 cup solid shortening

1 cup sugar

1 cup chopped nuts

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 can tomato soup

1 cup raisins