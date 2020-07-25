HELOISE: Hot streets burn dogs' feet

• Their whiskers, which are beautiful and majestic, are used as sensors to navigate tight spaces and to feel the direction of the wind to determine the source of odors. NEVER trim the whiskers.

• Your cat misbehaves? To discourage bad behavior such as scratching and marking, place some coins in an aluminum can and tape it shut. When your cat does something naughty, give the can a firm shake.

• Toys don't have to be a major expense. Cats will play with just about anything, so get creative. Some of my favorite cat toys are ping-pong balls, bathroom tissue cores and a wad of paper. One thing you should avoid is a ball of yarn. Kitty could get tangled in it or ingest it and have major tummy trouble that could even involve surgery!

• Catnip? Some cats love it; some don't. It's not harmful unless too much is ingested, causing digestive problems. Keep catnip away from kittens and small children.

• One cat is fun, but two might be even better! Consider adopting siblings. — Heloise

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0