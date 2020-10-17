HELOISE: Houseplants clean air

Dear Readers: As we go into fall and winter, we'll be spending more time indoors, and less time outdoors breathing in the fresh air. Do you know that houseplants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into your home through the process of photosynthesis?

One of my favorite houseplants is the spider plant. They are easy to grow and care for and they have long, pretty green and white leaves. A cute feature of the spider plant is its plantlets! Some call them "babies," but regardless, these offshoots dangle from the main plant and produce flowers.

And this is wild: NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) did a study trying to figure out how to clean the air in space stations. They came up with a list of almost 20 houseplants, and the spider plant was included, along with English ivy — a lovely, delicate-looking but hardy plant. Fill your home with houseplants; they can help keep your air clean. — Heloise

Got it covered

Dear Heloise: In response to a recent column about dried toothpaste blotches in bathroom sinks ... I cover them with a damp sponge. In no time, the dried blotches wipe away with no scrubbing. — Mary Anne Graham in Round Hill, Virginia

Farther or further?