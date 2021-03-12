HELOISE: How to clean stuffed toy

Dear Heloise: I'm a single dad, and my 3-year-old daughter has a teddy bear she loves to death. I've sewn it up several times, but now it needs to be washed and I don't know if it's safe to wash or not. Can you help me out here? What should I do? — Jason F., Portland Oregon

Jason, place the bear in a pillowcase and close it with a safety pin. Wash on delicate with a little laundry detergent. Remember, less is more in this case. Rinse twice. Then put the bear (still in the pillowcase) in the dryer on low heat. If it's still damp when you remove it from the dryer, lay the bear out to dry completely.

Give your daughter (and the teddy bear) a big hug from all of us here at Heloise Central. — Heloise

