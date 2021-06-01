HELOISE: How to get that raise

Dear Heloise: I've been wanting, and I feel like I deserve, a promotion. How should I ask for a promotion? Here's some advice I read online about what I should do:

1. Pretend I've already got the promotion. Mentor and teach new employees to show I'm ready for more responsibility, and even dress more professionally (without breaking the bank).

2. Start a discussion with my boss. Ask her for advice and feedback on how to move up in the company. Flat-out tell her I want a promotion. She will appreciate my directness and my ambition.

3. Mind my money. A promotion usually comes with a raise; I'm going to make sure I get one.

These tasks should help me get that promotion (and raise) I want and deserve. — Katelyn B. in New York

Katelyn, June is National Effective Communication Month. Work hard, go get that promotion and go get that raise! — Heloise

