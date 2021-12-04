HELOISE: How to pack a suitcase

Dear Readers: Instead of cramming everything into your suitcase, you can pack it more efficiently if you take the following five steps.
1. Put the heavy items on the bottom of the suitcase so they don't squash your clothing. And the "bottom" means the side that is the bottom when the suitcase is picked up.
2. Place shoes sole to sole, with the heel of one shoe touching the toe of the other. Put small items like socks and underwear into shoes to save space.
3. Roll clothes instead of folding them, to prevent wrinkling.
4. Bring travel or trial-size toiletries to save space.
5. Put a business card with your cellphone number inside your bag in case it is lost. — Heloise
Help control clutter
Dear Readers: During the hectic fall and winter seasons, everyone is so busy that things in your house can get messy and a bit hard to handle.
Here are two simple ideas to help control the clutter.
First, "Use It or Lose It"! Teach your kids how to organize and store the items they love and use. But if they are bored with toys and games or have outgrown clothes, they can "lose" them. Donate the items in good condition to a charity and throw out the broken ones.
Second, "Right Stuff in the Right Place." When your children use the bathroom or are hanging out in the living room or kitchen, whatever they take out, they have to put back in the right place where it came from. Show your kids where items go in your house so they know where to put them. Provide them with lots of shelves and storage bins to hold their stuff. — Heloise
Reducing bills
Dear Readers: If you are concerned about your monthly bills and would like to reduce them, call your providers. They might have cheaper plans or rates that you are not aware of. They would probably rather negotiate with you than lose your business. -- Heloise
IF GUESTS WANT TO HELP, SAY YES!
Dear Readers: Hosting a big family gathering during the holidays? If guests or family members want to bring a dish, let them know exactly what you would like them to contribute, like an appetizer, dessert, side dish or bottle of wine. And if they would like to assist you in preparing dinner, let them! To make it easier, assign each guest a specific task. This will help relieve some of the pressure of the big event. — Heloise
Yucky pet dishes
Dear Readers: Are your dog food bowls left with hard-to-remove bits of food after feeding time? To prevent this from happening, before you put any food in your dog's dish, spray it with a nonflavored, nonstick spray. Then you can simply wipe out the bowl, do a fast wash and dry. -- Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: This is Sebastian, a Ragdoll owned by R. Jaske of Bakersfield, California.
To see Sebastian, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
