HELOISE: How to use 911 system

Dear Readers: Do you have an emergency? Is someone in trouble? Did you witness a car accident, kidnapping, house fire or other dangerous situation? You know what to do. Call 911.

The 911 emergency response system has been around for over 50 years. Here are some hints about how to use 911:

• When you call, try to be as calm as possible. Speak slowly and clearly.

• Answer the operator's questions. She will ask you, for example: Where are you? Where is the emergency? What is your name? What kind of help is needed (police, fire, ambulance, etc.)?

• Tell the operator what happened. If someone hurt another person, try to remember details about the people involved so you can give a description.

• Be prepared to give your cellphone number; the operator may ask.

• If you're not sure if you need 911 or if you need the police non-emergency number, experts agree, call 911. The operator will determine what assistance is needed. But along those same lines, calling 911 as a prank is not funny, and you could get in trouble for it.