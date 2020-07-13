HELOISE: How to wear your mask

FAST FACTS

New uses for old wooden chairs:

* Cut a circular hole in the seat to place a dog's food bowl for tall dogs.

* Cut a circular hole in the seat and place a potted plant in it for your garden.

* Make it into a swing by cutting the legs off. Drill a hole in each arm of the chair, then run a rope securely through the hole, knot the rope under the chair arm and hang over the branch of a tree. -- Heloise

Cane handles

Dear Heloise: I've never seen it printed any place before, but one must wash or use a sanitizer on a cane handle each time you use it. — Bonnie E., Newport, Wash.

Bonnie, thanks for the reminder. It's always a good idea to sanitize frequently used door handles, toilet handles and faucets. Also sanitize car door handles, steering wheels, gear shifts, radio buttons and anything else you touch frequently in your vehicle. — Heloise

Heirlooms