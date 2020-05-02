Heloise: Human food is not ducky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I live on a lake, and I only just learned that bread is bad for ducks. Why is that? -- Martha in Indiana

Martha, those of us who enjoy lakeside living need to be informed about the nutritional needs of our waterfowl friends. Popcorn, bread, crackers and other human snack foods are low in protein and minerals, so feeding them these foods can result in a number of health issues. Also, when ducks and geese rely too much on human food, they may not be motivated to feed on natural foods better suited for them because of their higher nutritional value.

It's always fun to feed our ducks, but check with your local feed or pet store for food that is good for them so that these beautiful creatures stay healthy and active in their natural habitat. -- Heloise

P.S. Fun Fact: Many species of birds, including some swan species, mate for life!

Family job jar

Dear Heloise: Our family started a new tradition — the Job Jar. We write down each household chore on a slip of paper and put them in a jar. Then, each family member, including Mom and Dad, grab a slip of paper and complete that task. Makes for a fun and fair disbursement of the workload. -- Sally in Texas