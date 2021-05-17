HELOISE: I like my steak well done

Today's Sound Off is about not getting what you ordered:

Dear Heloise: When I order a steak or a hamburger well done, it means well done all the way through without any pink in the middle.

Last week my husband and I went out to dinner to celebrate our anniversary, and they brought me a steak that was almost raw. I ordered well done, but a steak bleeding on my plate is NOT well done. I asked them to take it back to the kitchen and cook it, which the waiter did, but it came back in nearly the same condition. My husband asked to speak with the manager and asked why they couldn't just cook the steak. The manager said it was cooked. We left shortly after that.

When I see a steak or any meat that's bleeding on my plate or raw in the center, I lose my appetite. I think of all the bacteria and blood, and I just gag. That's me. Some people may argue that "well done" ruins a steak, but I don't care. It's how like my steak done, and I resent a waiter telling me I don't know what I'm talking about when I ask for well done. — Sarah S., Anaheim, California

