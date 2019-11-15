Dear Heloise: The answering machine and caller ID are great inventions. I was surprised this week to get several calls from my own phone number, and one call even used my name as it appears in our local phone directory. How stupid do the SCAMMERS think I am? If someone calls and doesn't say anything on the answering machine and I don't recognize the number, I don't answer the call.

Thank you for a great column. I enjoy it in the Fort Wayne, Ind., paper. — Dee in Churubusco, Ind.

Dee, you're smart to NOT call them back. Once scammers have your phone number locked in, they can use it to place calls all over the world. By the way, I once had a call, on my caller ID, from the number of a friend who had been dead three years! — Heloise

A couple of hints

Dear Heloise: Here are a couple of worthy hints:

1. For my baby granddaughter, I mash a banana and put it in the freezer for a while. She loves it. It tastes like ice cream.

2. To remove the glue behind a price sticker, cover with mayonnaise, leave for a few minutes and then wipe off.

— Martha K., Abilene, Texas

Don't attract attention

Dear Heloise: This past summer, my husband and I went to Europe on a trip. Our travel agent told us to blend in, never flash money, dress inconspicuously and look over maps while people weren't watching us. Apparently, tourists are targets for vandals. One couple in our group didn't listen and were robbed. She wore flashy jewelry; he carried a large roll of money. They were loud, demanding and constantly comparing the places they'd been with America. If a travel agent gives you ideas on what NOT to do, it pays to listen. — Diane H., Bixby, Okla.

Things people dislike about weddings

Dear Heloise: As a wedding planner, I've discovered some of the major things people grumble about at weddings:

• Cash bars. Guests often complain when they have to pay for a drink. However, mixed cocktails are expensive, so many couples will have coffee, punch, wine or beer.

• Destination weddings. This is understandable. It's as if you're saying, "Send us a gift but don't come to the wedding."

• Long speeches at toasts. Keep it simple and brief. Don't embarrass the bride or groom with tales of former lovers.

• Unclear invitation. Are you single? Should you come alone? Single people want to bring a guest with them, so be sure your invitation states "Plus One."

— Elaine, via email

Wedding dress

Dear Heloise: One of the most expensive items at a wedding is the wedding dress. Some women pay thousands of dollars for the perfect dress. I never thought I'd buy a secondhand wedding dress, but I found one that was $200 and had originally been from a designer's collection. It was beautiful and fit like a dream. I highly recommend looking at this less-expensive option for a wedding gown. — Gracie in Texas

Dear Readers: It's two weeks until Thanksgiving! Let's get you and your home prepped for the big day:

Decorating this time of year is comparatively easy: pumpkins and gourds, mums and raffia strands are all hearty, long-lasting and readily available.

Make sure all houseplants are healthy. Start now to invigorate blooms. Water and plant food will yield bright blooms and gorgeous greenery.

Deep clean now while there's still time. If you need a pro carpet or hardwood cleaning, schedule it this week. Check in the corners for cobwebs; microfiber towels are the best to have on hand.

Check your kitchen for staples. Make sure all are fresh and plentiful.

Finally, take some time for yourself. Stay hydrated and get plenty of rest. — Heloise

Raising raisins

Dear Heloise: I love to bake cookies with raisins, and I've stopped this annoying event: the raisins falling to the bottom of the batter and clumping up.

I roll the raisins lightly in flour, then mix them into the batter. This helps suspend them. — Carrie A. in San Antonio

On the juice

Dear Heloise: For any recipe that lists any alcoholic beverage, I substitute apple juice. Works well every time. — Mrs. P., Columbus, Ohio

Water fill 

Dear Heloise: The best clothes washer that I have purchased is the one where I can set the water level wherever I want it.

It saves water and energy because it doesn't take long to fill or wash a small load. I've had my washer for about 15 years, so this isn't something new for washers. — Daphne K., via email

You can't hold a candle to this  

Dear Readers: Have you ever gotten an egg that has a double yolk? That's considered good luck because they are rare. How do you know if you have a double yolk? Experts use a technique called candling. Used to check on the general overall health of the egg, candling shines a bright light (not a candle) through the bottom of the egg. The candler can see blood in the whites (if any), a cracked shell and other anomalies, such as a double yolk.

You can buy a carton of double-yolked eggs; an internet search is necessary, or a call to your grocer. Double-yolked eggs make a rich and delicious hollandaise sauce. — Heloise

Icy water

Dear Heloise: If the hotel room refrigerator has a freezer section, I freeze a couple of water bottles instead of using ice cubes. I have icy-cold water as it melts in the bottle.

And to reduce the use of "single-use plastics," I travel with a carbon filter tumbler and refill my bottles, rather than buy a case of disposable bottles that might end up in the landfill in most states. — Elise in Bakersfield, Calif.

