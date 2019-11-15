* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dear Readers: It's two weeks until Thanksgiving! Let's get you and your home prepped for the big day:

Decorating this time of year is comparatively easy: pumpkins and gourds, mums and raffia strands are all hearty, long-lasting and readily available.

Make sure all houseplants are healthy. Start now to invigorate blooms. Water and plant food will yield bright blooms and gorgeous greenery.

Deep clean now while there's still time. If you need a pro carpet or hardwood cleaning, schedule it this week. Check in the corners for cobwebs; microfiber towels are the best to have on hand.

Check your kitchen for staples. Make sure all are fresh and plentiful.

Finally, take some time for yourself. Stay hydrated and get plenty of rest. — Heloise

Raising raisins

Dear Heloise: I love to bake cookies with raisins, and I've stopped this annoying event: the raisins falling to the bottom of the batter and clumping up.

I roll the raisins lightly in flour, then mix them into the batter. This helps suspend them. — Carrie A. in San Antonio

On the juice

Dear Heloise: For any recipe that lists any alcoholic beverage, I substitute apple juice. Works well every time. — Mrs. P., Columbus, Ohio

Water fill

Dear Heloise: The best clothes washer that I have purchased is the one where I can set the water level wherever I want it.

It saves water and energy because it doesn't take long to fill or wash a small load. I've had my washer for about 15 years, so this isn't something new for washers. — Daphne K., via email

You can't hold a candle to this

Dear Readers: Have you ever gotten an egg that has a double yolk? That's considered good luck because they are rare. How do you know if you have a double yolk? Experts use a technique called candling. Used to check on the general overall health of the egg, candling shines a bright light (not a candle) through the bottom of the egg. The candler can see blood in the whites (if any), a cracked shell and other anomalies, such as a double yolk.

You can buy a carton of double-yolked eggs; an internet search is necessary, or a call to your grocer. Double-yolked eggs make a rich and delicious hollandaise sauce. — Heloise

Icy water

Dear Heloise: If the hotel room refrigerator has a freezer section, I freeze a couple of water bottles instead of using ice cubes. I have icy-cold water as it melts in the bottle.

And to reduce the use of "single-use plastics," I travel with a carbon filter tumbler and refill my bottles, rather than buy a case of disposable bottles that might end up in the landfill in most states. — Elise in Bakersfield, Calif.