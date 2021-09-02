HELOISE: If credit card stolen

Dear Readers: With our busy lives, our purses and wallets do get stolen or lost. And thieves are pros at using your credit cards and information to commit theft. When you realize that your purse or wallet is missing, experts say to act immediately and take these steps.
Report the theft to the police. Cancel all credit cards and request replacements. Call the fraud department of all major credit-reporting agencies to have them put a fraud alert on your account.
Contact your bank. You might need to get new checks and ATM cards. Call your state's department of motor vehicles to report your missing driver's license and get a replacement. — Heloise
Mildew on heirloom quilts
Dear Heloise: I just discovered a couple of handmade quilts that have mildew on the backing. They've been folded up in a closet for who knows how long. They are 50-plus years old and are hand-stitched and not suitable for dry cleaning. Do you have any ideas? I would like to hang these quilts as wall hangings. — Katherine, via email.
Katherine, these are family treasures and look great displayed as wall hangings. Mildew is a common problem; here's how to eliminate it. Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar, and dampen a sponge with this mixture. Lightly press the sponge onto the affected areas to kill the mildew. When the mildew is gone, air out the quilt.
Vinegar should be essential in every home! There are so many ways vinegar can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, so I've put together a six-page pamphlet of vinegar uses that you can have by visiting www.Heloise.com, or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To help keep paintbrushes supple, soak in vinegar and water for several hours. — Heloise
PET'S WATER BOWL
Dear Heloise: Maybe I am the last person in the world to discover this, but some of your readers would like to know that it is a good idea to check your pet's water bowl frequently. I always give it a glance to see if there needs to be more water added, but I don't wash it every day. Yesterday, I picked it up to put fresh water in and noticed little wiggle tails (mosquito larvae) swimming around! We have had an unusual amount of mosquitoes this year, but I was not aware of any in the house, yet there they were. I looked it up, and it didn't seem harmful, but who wants their pet drinking those? Love your column. -- Joyce Umfress, Bakersfield, California
Joyce, lesson learned. It's a good idea to clean your pet's water and food bowls often. Dogs are messy, and the bowls do get dirty. So clean and add fresh water daily, if needed. — Heloise
WASHING DOWN PILLOWS
Dear Readers: If you are purchasing your first down pillows, be aware that they can be machine washed, but you should use a gentle cycle, warm water and a mild detergent.
Also use these hints. Wash only two pillows at a time. Check the ticking to be certain it's strong and the seams sewn firmly, because you don't want to have a washer full of feathers! Then fill the washer with water and gentle detergent, put the pillows inside and wash for four to eight minutes. Rinse in warm water two or three times to get rid of all the detergent. Dry on low heat. -- Heloise
Picture perfect place cards
Dear Readers: When you are having friends over for a dinner party, make it memorable and lots of fun with this place-card hint, which will surely stimulate dinner conversation. Ask each guest to bring a baby picture. Have your children put a picture at each plate. Then have everyone look at the pictures and try to match guests with their baby photos. They can then be seated with the matching photo! — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.