HELOISE: I'm not an ATM!

Today's Sound Off is about family expectations.
Dear Heloise: About 14 years ago I started my own business, and hard work, common sense and a little luck helped me grow and thrive. I've managed to diversify my investments and have a comfortable living.
For reasons I can't explain, my family seems to think I'm wealthy (I'm not), that I should hire only relatives (which I won't) and lend money to every one of my relatives who have some business in mind (which I won't do). I don't drive an expensive car, but I drive a nice car. I live within my means, but because I own a business the family thinks I MUST be rich.
I've got an older brother whose son wants me to pay his college tuition. I said, "no." I worked my way through college, so can he. Now my younger brother wants me to give him $16,000 so he and his girlfriend can have a destination wedding. I said, "no."
I regularly give to my favorite charities and to my church. One Sunday a month I work at a soup kitchen, and I give my mother extra money every month. The rest of my family looks at me as though I'm an ATM. When will people learn that having a business doesn't necessarily mean you're rich? It just means you work hard. You work even harder during lean times, and you might give up a vacation because you need to plow money back into your company. At the start you make do or do without, but any business owner will tell you that with a plan and a goal, you have a fair chance of making a decent living, but not necessarily an extravagant living. — Reader in Upstate New York
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
Wipe hotspots
Important places to use antibacterial wipes:
• Any and all door handles.
• Crib railings.
• Banisters.
• Car doors, car keys and steering wheel.
• Refrigerator handles and kitchen drawer pulls.
Facial treatment
Dear Heloise: I learned this trick from a makeup artist years ago. If you want a lovely complexion, especially for an evening out, mix half of an egg white with enough powdered milk to form a thick paste. Squeeze the juice of one lemon and add a tablespoon of whiskey (if you have it) and mix everything together. Using a wide artist's brush, apply to your face and neck, then lay down and rest. After it dries, rinse off with warm water. Your skin will look beautiful! — Shelby B., Dickson, Tennessee
NEEDLES AND PINS
Dear Heloise: I kept dropping pins when I was sewing and then had to get down on my hands and knees to find the lost pins. Finally, while I was in an antiques store, I found a pretty little dish. I took it home and glued a magnet underneath the dish. Now it holds my pins and needles. It not only looks attractive, but it's handier than a pincushion. --Lois H., Akron, Ohio
©2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.