HELOISE: Intermittent fasting

Dear Readers: Ahhh, who doesn't love a good trend? Here's one that people have been jumping on: intermittent fasting. What's it about? How does it work? Is it good for you? Let's take a look:
Fasting (deliberately not eating) has been around for years. Intermittent fasting for weight loss is new. It's thought that when you eat (and when you don't) can affect weight loss. The jury is still out on this one.
There are different types of intermittent fasting. Alternate-day fasting (no eating, or consuming less than 25% of normal intake for an entire day) and time-restricted feeding (no food for 16 hours and then normal eating for 8 hours) are two popular types. Experts agree that fasting for weight loss can be somewhat effective, but the long-term effects are not known.
What should you eat? Lots of fiber and protein: cottage cheese, eggs, fruit, veggies, oatmeal. Eating these foods will help keep you feeling full. Participants have reported feeling more energetic, with improved sleep. Intermittent fasting may lower the risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure and cholesterol numbers may improve.
Always go into fasting after having a conversation with your doctor. He or she can advise you. — Heloise
P.S. Intermittent fasting is NOT for pregnant people, nursing people, older folks, children, people who are already lean and others.
ORGANIZATION NATION -- HAPPY CAPS
Dear Heloise: I have an enclosed stairway in my home. I hung wooden lattice the length of the stairway and attached cup hooks to the lattice. I then hung all of the ball caps that were now memories of places we traveled, hobbies enjoyed and businesses that were a part of our lives. -- Mary from Texas
Step it up, restaurants!
Dear Heloise: As a patron and parent, allow me to make a plea through your terrific column to restaurant owners: Please place a small step stool in your restrooms, or make other minor accommodations, so that children can reach the sink and soap to wash their hands.
It is rare to find establishments with setups appropriate for humans of all sizes, but when we find one, they earn our repeat business. Thank you, Heloise! — Joan, Spokane Valley, Washington
STICKER STRUGGLER
Dear Heloise: Struggling with stickers on jars is part of our life. Here is another option for removal. For smaller labels, simply put mayonnaise on a paper towel and rub.
For larger, stubborn labels, squirt a ribbon of mayo on the label and leave overnight. It might need a second application, but give it a try. It made my life easier! -- Mary Ellen S., Lima, Ohio
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
