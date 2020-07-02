Heloise: Iodine kills fungus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: While looking for colorless iodine, I came across your column. I've never heard that iodine strengthens nails, but I will tell you from a lifetime of use, it can kill nail fungus infections.

It works better if you can use a dropper rather than the brush. Toenails grow very slowly and the area should remain exposed as much as possible (toeless socks!). It's a long process and depends on how far under the nail the fungus resides. A minimum of six months to get clear. — Monika H., Yonkers, N.Y.

Monica, I have long touted decolorized (also known as colorless or white) iodine to strengthen weak and brittle nails. Use every day for one week, and then once a week for maintenance.

I'm glad to hear that white iodine also works for fungus on nails, but always check with your medical provider or pharmacist. Look for decolorized iodine at the pharmacy or online. — Heloise

Handbag storage

Dear Heloise: I see some girls store their leather handbags in plastic dust covers. This is a no-no for me. Leather needs to "breathe." I store my bags in plain white pillowcases. I attach a picture of the bag on the outside, so I know what's inside. — Gia in New Mexico