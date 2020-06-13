Heloise: Is cinnamon OK?

Finally, pour yourself a glass of iced tea, put your feet up in the hammock and enjoy being outside. Unplug for a little bit; listen to the birds and feel the breeze. — Heloise

It's in the bag

Dear Heloise: I discovered that my kids' beanbag chairs are a great place to store stuffed animals and soft things like clothes, etc. There's lots of room in there, and it makes for a firmer chair when it's used as storage! — Nancy in Ohio

Cat vs. screen door

Dear Heloise: Our cats figured out how to open our sliding screen door with their claws, which put holes and tears in the screen. On the damaged screen, I cut a hole the size of a cat pet door. I bought a piece of new screen, cut it the same size as the opening, and using rubber adhesive, I attached the top of the new screen piece about 3/4 inch higher than the opening.

I let it dry, then I folded duct tape on the cut edge of the new piece to close the 3/4 inch gap at the bottom. It's a cheap pet door. Now the cats can come and go as they please without damaging the screen. — Joe M. in Towanda, Pa.

Baby bottle brush