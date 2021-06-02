HELOISE: Is egg's size important?

Dear Heloise: When a recipe calls for large eggs, how large do they have to be? The recipe I'm speaking of was written in the late '20s by my grandmother, and I don't know if eggs were smaller back then. — Cindy K., Thousand Oaks, California

Cindy, we checked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and "large" does not refer to the size of the egg, but rather to minimum weight. No two eggs will be exactly the same due to body weight of the hen, type of feed used and the amount of food intake. The large eggs of today are in more demand than smaller ones, but should have no adverse effect on the outcome of a recipe. — Heloise

Black olives

Dear Heloise: When I open a can of black olives, I usually use only a few at a time. I've placed the remainder in the refrigerator while they are still in the can, but they look terrible after a week or so. What is the best way to store leftover olives? — Jean W., Taos, New Mexico