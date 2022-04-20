HELOISE: Is the yeast still active?

Dear Heloise: I love to make homemade bread, but sometimes I find that my yeast is past its expiration date. If it's "outdated," can I still use it, and how can I tell if it's still good? — Lisa F., Eugene, Oregon

Lisa, if it's too old (or, as you say, "outdated"), it's dead. However, if it was stored in a cool, dark and dry place, it still might be active. To test it, stir 1 teaspoon of sugar and 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast into 1/4 cup of warm water. Do not use hot water, because it will kill the yeast. Wait 10 minutes while the yeast dissolves. If the mixture begins to bubble and rise and has a strong yeast smell, it is still active. The yeast can be used for your bread making. — Heloise

Cookies from cake mix

Dear Readers: I get so many letters asking for my Cookies From Cake Mix recipe to be reprinted. It's not only easy, it's especially fun to do with children as a way to introduce them to cooking and baking. Afterward, they can eat the finished product! Although the boxed cake manufacturers have changed the amount of content in their boxes, this recipe can work with the reduced amount of product as well. — Heloise

Heloise's Cookies From Cake Mix:

Select any flavor cake mix you'd like and add up to 1/4 cup of chopped nuts, raisins or chocolate chips.

1 (18.25 ounce) box cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Mix ONLY the above ingredients in a large bowl until blended. Drop spoonfuls onto an ungreased baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Put the baking sheet on the middle rack and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. You must watch them carefully, because they will brown quickly. Ovens vary, so stand by for the first batch.

HANGING POTS

Dear Heloise: I have a small apartment kitchen. I recently bought a new set of pots and pans and did not want to get them scratched up. I don't have the room for a hanging pot rack; however, I removed a shelf in my pantry and replaced it with a wire rack. I went to the hardware store and bought some S-hooks. I now hang my new pots and pans from the wire rack with the S-hooks. -- Sandy R., New York

PLASTIC vs. WOOD

Dear Heloise: Is a plastic cutting board safer than a wooden one? -- Carl M., Fresno, California

Carl, a plastic cutting board can harbor as much bacteria as a wooden one if it has a scratch or cut on its surface. A plastic board can go into the dishwasher, while a wooden one cannot. -- Heloise

