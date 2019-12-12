Dear Readers: The time is right to choose a fresh or artificial Christmas tree. First of all, there's location, location, location in your home. Figure this out, and you'll know what size tree you'll need. A corner of your home usually works best (you can hide a bad spot and "anchor" the tree to the wall with some fishing wire so it won't tip over), or in front of a picture window can be beautiful too, especially with glistening lights. The tree by the fireplace is a no-go — it's too hot there, and it could be a fire hazard.

Check the needles on a live tree. Run your fingers from the trunk out on a branch — needles should not shed. Also, the tree should have a lovely fresh pine scent.

Place your live tree in a stand of fresh water immediately. Use a turkey baster or ice cubes to add water to the stand. Two weeks is about the right time to keep a live tree in your home. — Heloise

P.S. Look for a live tree with the roots still attached; you can plant it in the yard afterward.

Soften up

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser. Do you know of an easy procedure for "softening" that "new" finish on pants? I find the stiffness uncomfortable.

I've tried warm water with heavy liquid softener to no avail. I also tried adding a couple of dryer sheets to the dryer. I sure would like to hear from you. — The Old Fellow, via email

New garments are often treated with sizing to make them wrinkle less, but you're correct: The sizing can make clothes stiff and uncomfortable.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

What will I reach for? One of my favorite handy helpers — vinegar! Add 1 cup white vinegar to the final rinse cycle. It may take a couple of washes, but your clothes will be soft and fluffy.

Knowing how to properly launder different fabrics can be a daunting task. In my eight-page pamphlet Handy Stain Guide for Clothing, you'll find a section on "Special Care Laundering Hints" and also "Understanding Care Labels." To receive a copy, visit www.Heloise.com, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Stains, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To remove soap residue that can cause black clothing to look dull, rinse the items in a solution of clear water with vinegar added. — Heloise

The guessing game

Dear Heloise: The instructions for using drain cleaner say to "pour 1/5 bottle in the drain." The bottle is opaque. How in the world do I know when I've poured too little or too much?

Why don't they manufacture it in a clear plastic bottle with lines denoting what is 1/5, 1/2, etc.? Seems like it would be cheaper for them to make rather than an opaque bottle. Or at least have a "stripe of clear" down the length of the bottle, again with lines measuring the amount. — C.D.B., Orange, Calif.

Pod casting

Dear Heloise: My wife and I put a four-cup coffeepot under the spout of our pod-using coffee maker (with the lid up to avoid splashing). We use the same pod to make two large cups. That will fill the four-cup pot. It works with almost any coffee pod with no sacrifice of flavor. — Doug in Ohio

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0