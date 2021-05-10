HELOISE: It's cold in here!

Today's Sound Off is about places that are too cold:

Dear Heloise: I love air conditioning, as I'm sure many people do, but I've been in far too many restaurants, theaters and stores where the air is absolutely freezing!

My husband and I recently went to a live performance at a theater where the air was so cold that people left at intermission. My hands ached from the chill, but we stayed until the end of the performance. I'm not sure I'd ever go back to that place again if that is how cold they keep their building.

I still like air conditioning, but not to a point where people are so cold they are either terribly uncomfortable or feel they need to leave because the cold has such a negative effect on them. — Grace T., Hollywood, Florida

Grace, I've been in the same situation. I know that an audience of warm bodies will warm up a room, but there is no need for the temperature to be so low that people shiver and can't enjoy the performance. — Heloise

