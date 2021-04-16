HELOISE: 'It's on its way' a scam

Needles

Dear Heloise: I love to do cross-stitch and needlepoint pillows. Unfortunately, I also kept losing my needles. I finally found the perfect solution. I now have a plastic case that once held mechanical pencil lead. It was the ideal size for my needles. Result: no more lost needles. — Susan F., Wheeling, West Virginia

All in one

Dear Heloise: My husband and I are recently married, and my mother-in-law came over for coffee one day and showed me a neat little trick while I was folding laundry. I now fold the top sheet, the bottom sheet and one pillowcase. Then I stack them up and place all of it in the second pillowcase. This way nothing is lost and everything is together. No more searching for that second pillowcase. — Mattie A., Little Rock, Arkansas

SHOWERING AFTER SURGERY