HELOISE: It's time for gardening

Dear Heloise: In 2008, I adopted Zoom from Northern California Border Collie Rescue; he was 1 year old. His first and best friend was Ziggy. They would play and take walks together.

But they hadn't seen each other for 12 years, so we weren't sure if they would remember each other. Both dogs are much older now, but it was like they had never been apart. They played all day in the desert in Arizona! -- Leslie L. in Utah

Leslie, great! To see Zoom and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."

NOW EAR THIS

Dear Readers: Dogs with a lot of ear hair are more susceptible to getting ear infections, experts agree. The hair can be removed or trimmed down significantly. Leave this job to the pros though. -- Heloise

Dog kisses

Dear Heloise: When my dog licks my face, is she kissing me, or is she licking my skin because it's salty? —Becky G. in Illinois