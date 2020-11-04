HELOISE: Keep a lid on meats

Dear Heloise: I love cooking meals in my slow cooker, but sometimes the meats do not cook as well as I'd like. What am I doing wrong? — Amy in Pennsylvania

Amy, tougher cuts of meat and firm vegetables should go in the slow cooker first, at the bottom of the pot, where they are closer to the heating element. Place the other ingredients on top.

Also, don't open the lid to check or to stir until there is only a half hour of cooking time left. Every time the lid is lifted, the temperature drops and may add to the cooking time by 30 minutes. I hope this helps. — Heloise

Italian pasta soup

Dear Heloise: I've lost your wonderful recipe for Italian Pasta soup. It tasted great, and my kids loved that it had hot dogs in it. Would you reprint this recipe for us soup lovers? — Rae-Ann in Colorado

Here it is, Rae-Ann. You'll need:

3 cans stewed tomatoes

2 cans cannelloni beans (small white beans)

4 cups water

2 stalks celery, sliced

1 small onion, diced

2 carrots, sliced