HELOISE: Keep credit cards safe

Dear Readers: Here's a reminder of how to keep your credit cards safe, particularly during this busy time of year. When you receive a new credit card, sign it in ink. Then record the card information and keep the info in a safe place.
Do not lend your credit cards to anyone. Never leave your receipts behind, because people could find them and misuse the data. Rip up unnecessary receipts, but save the important receipts for your tax files.
Never give out your credit card number over the phone, unless you have initiated the call. Scammers will call you claiming they are reviewing your records and numbers. Legitimate companies don't do that. When you get a billing statement, open it right away to examine the charges. If you see any errors, call the company right away. — Heloise
Bowls stuck together?
Dear Readers: If bowls have been stacked on a shelf for a time and are stuck together, here's how to unstick the bowls without damaging them. Take the stack and put it in the sink. Fill the top bowl with ice and tap water and let sit for a couple of minutes to cool and to contract the bowl. Put the lower bowl in warm to hot water. The heat will expand the bowl. Then gently try to pull them apart. If they still won't separate, pour a bit of vegetable oil between and around the edges of the top and bottom bowls. It will seep down between them, and they should separate more easily. — Heloise
JALAPENO CRISIS
Dear Heloise: As for advice on jalapenos, here's a situation I'll always chuckle about.
On lunch break one day I was eating with "Bob," a co-worker. He ordered jalapeno with his food. Suddenly he ran out of the break room, and I assumed he got sick. What was I supposed to do? I called up to our bosses and said Bob might be late returning from break and here's why. He came back before break time was over and said jalapeno juice got in his eye. He took care of it and declared he'd rather have gotten sick than feel that pain! -- Mild food lover in Omaha, Nebraska
Mild food lover, if jalapeno pepper oil gets in your eyes, it is extremely painful. Here's what you should do ASAP. First, wash your hands with dish soap to dissolve the pepper oil. Never rub your eyes! Flush out your eyes with milk, or soak a cotton ball in milk and hold it to your eyes. You will never do that again. Painful lesson learned! -- Heloise
Remove jewelry when cleaning
Dear Readers: Sometimes we impulsively decide the house needs a bit of cleaning. Before you do, take off your rings and other jewelry. Here's why: Cleaning products, such as bleach, can harm gold, diamonds and pearls. If you accidentally knock the ring against a hard surface, the stones could become loose. And some jewelry, especially diamonds, can scratch mirrors and glass. — Heloise
NO LUMPY GRAVY
Dear Readers: When you make gravy, those ugly lumps just seem to appear. Here's how to make them disappear. Blend a bit of a thickening agent, like cornstarch or flour, with a tad of hot liquid, like milk, water or bouillon, to create a paste. Stir this into the rest of the hot liquid. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.