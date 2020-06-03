Heloise: Keep iced cookies out of freezer

George, yes, you can hand-wash your cheesecloth. Rinse it first, then wash it with mild soap and water, then dry it. However, there are other solutions. You can use a large, commercial coffee filter (usually found at a restaurant supply store, or you can order online). Line a colander with a double layer of the filters and strain your yogurt for one to two hours, then just throw away the coffee filter. It's less messy than cheesecloth. Some people also find that a fine-mesh strainer also works well for them. — Heloise

AVOID THE MESS

Dear Heloise: I became tired of wiping down my granite countertops while cooking, especially during a detailed dinner.

I have a middle island in my kitchen. Before I start cooking, I lay a beach towel down and place my cooking instruments on top. When finished, I lift off the towel, and "presto!" it's as clean as when I started. — Barbara P., North Muskegon, Mich.

Leftover broth