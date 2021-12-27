HELOISE: Keep New Year's resolutions

Today's Sound Off is about New Year's resolutions:
Dear Heloise: Every year, with good intentions, I make New Year's resolutions. Some of my annual resolutions are to lose weight, exercise more, eat healthier and spend more time with my kids. Needless to say, I always broke them before the end of January.
A friend of mine taught me how she keeps her resolutions, and so far they seem to be working well for her, and hopefully for me, too. She wrote her resolutions on an index card and taped it to her bathroom mirror. For example, she wrote: "LOSE WEIGHT: 20 pounds (a specific amount!) Why? Because I'm too young to be so heavy, and extra weight makes me look matronly. EXERCISE MORE: Walk 2 to 3 miles after work four times a week (a specific number of miles and days a week). Why? It's healthy for me, and my kids can come with me. EAT HEALTHIER: Cookies, ice cream and other junk food will not cross my threshold. Why? Because I need to set a good example for my kids so they learn healthy eating habits."
For each resolution she explains to herself why she wants to keep that resolution. She reads these aloud to herself every morning. I've been doing the same thing this past week, and so far it's working. — Brenda O., Browns Mill, New Jersey
Too many books solutions
Got too many books in your house and nowhere to put them?
• Place books in a box at the curb with a sign "FREE BOOKS."
• Donate to a hospital or nursing home.
• Sell them online or in a garage sale.
• Call a library and ask if they would like any of your books.
• Call a school and see if they would like them in the teacher's lounge.
Cold weather caution
Dear Heloise: With cold weather here, many people assume that their cats and dogs will simply adjust to the chilly surroundings. Not necessarily! Most dogs and cats, especially short-haired ones, need shelter in either a heated doghouse or indoors. They need plenty of water and food and a place to be safe from freezing temperatures.
Most states now have fines and penalties for people who don't properly take care of their pets, and many neighbors are more than willing to call authorities if they see an abused or abandoned animal. Remember, a pet is a family member and needs care and love to survive. — Olivia W., Battle Creek, Michigan
DRYER DOOR
Dear Heloise: Never leave a washer or dryer door partially open if you have pets or small children. This door is an invitation for a pet or child to climb in and find a cozy nap place. Meanwhile, you put your laundry in and start the machine. You could end up with some very tragic results. -- Diane T., San Gabriel, California
Diane, I started my dryer after taking a phone call, not realizing my cat had crawled inside my dryer. I heard a thud and opened the door quickly, only to find my cat inside! Thank heavens she was OK, but she could have been killed or seriously injured. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
