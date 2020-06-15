Heloise: Keep oceans clean

* Donate it to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV.org), which helps victims of domestic violence call for help.

* Use it as an alarm clock.

* Deactivate it and give it to a small child to play with.

Photograph your valuables

Dear Heloise: Recently, my husband and I took pictures of all our valuables — TV, jewelry, antiques, etc. — and put them in an album. We put the album in our safety deposit box. This will make it much easier if we have to file an insurance claim in the event of a fire or if our home is broken into and items are stolen. We also keep the receipts for these items in the back of the album, for proof of their value. — Rita in Montana

Readers, you can also take photos or videos of your valuables and store them on your computer or a CD. And as Rita said, saving receipts, especially for expensive purchases, is an excellent idea. — Heloise

Pandemic aftermath