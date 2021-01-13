HELOISE: Keep organic potatoes cool

Dear Heloise: I like to buy organic potatoes that come in a bag but always heard not to store potatoes in the refrigerator.

How can I keep them from growing sprouts if they can't be refrigerated? — Vivien W., Sherman Oaks, California

Vivien, organic potatoes will start to sprout anywhere from 30 to 140 days after being harvested. They need to be stored in a cool area with a temperature of 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit and about 85% humidity. Examine them once a month to remove any sprouts.

Be sure to discard any soft or mushy potatoes or those with black or green discolorations.

Have you given any thought to growing your own organic potatoes? — Heloise

Pumpkin bread

Dear Heloise: My husband loves to cook and especially to bake. He love, love, loved your pumpkin bread recipe! We don't have a copy, so would you reprint it in your column? He says he wants to make several loafs and freeze them. — Cindy C., Howell, Michigan

Cindy, I love this recipe. It's so easy to make and tastes great. You'll need:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda