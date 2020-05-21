Heloise: Keep sanitary wipe in car

Sherri, I agree! And searching for any needed information for a service call when you are already frustrated is no fun. — Heloise

Safe landing

Dear Heloise: I love watching birds visit my birdbath, but I was having a problem with algae growth since the birdbath was in the direct sun. So I moved the birdbath under a tree. The birds loved the new location! The tree branches not only blocked the sun's rays, but also provided a safe landing spot out of predators' view. — Robyn in Texas

Recycling old tires

Dear Heloise: I would like to suggest that people use old tires for planters if they're growing flowers, but not for growing edibles. Plants can pick up chemicals from the tire in the soil, and vegetables, such as potatoes, can end up tasting like old tires. — Kathy in Bozeman, Mont.

Melted mess

Dear Heloise: Help! I left my plastic grocery bag too near a hot burner on my stove. The bag melted and stuck to the burner. How can I safely remove the melted plastic? — Phyllis in Texas

I've certainly heard this one before. It's a very common problem. Don't worry, Phyllis. It's easy to fix. Fill the sink with enough hot water to completely cover the burner, and let it soak until the water cools. After draining the water, sprinkle salt on the melted plastic. Scrub with the rough side of a kitchen sponge. The salt should serve as a mild abrasive. Then rinse away the plastic. — Heloise

