HELOISE: Keep three points on ladder

Ladder safety? It's so important this time of year. Whether you're stringing lights around your home or topping the tree with a star, please be careful on the ladder. Here are some hints from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (www.osha.gov), a division of the United States Department of Labor:
• Read the instructions for the ladder and inspect it before mounting it.
• Always keep three points on the ladder: two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand.
• Use the ladder, whether step, straight or extension, on a dry, flat surface free of clutter.
• Never stand on the top rung of the ladder.
• Ensure the ladder's locks are engaged before you climb it.
Falls from ladders are a big cause of injuries. Be careful. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Meet Hizzy. Hizzy showed up in our backyard in September, a true "alley cat," a very hungry kitten. Look closely at his feet, he has seven toes on one foot and six on the other -- polydactyl kitty. A real pistol! -- Brooke P.
Brooke, what a doll! Readers, to see Hizzy and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."
Do you have a funny and furry friend you'd like to share? It's easy. Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise
Picture perfect
Dear Heloise: To decorate the rec room, I lined the walls with album covers — a true art form lost to digital downloading. I use adjustable, repositionable tape to adhere them to the wall. — Megan R. in Illinois
PEN IN POCKET
Dear Heloise: I carry pens and pencils in a travel toothbrush holder to avoid stray marks in my bag. -- Greta T. in Minnesota
Alternate use?
Dear Heloise: My son can tend to get carsick at times. I carry dog waste bags with us in the car. They can come in handy. -- Dan R. in Texas
Mirror adjustment
Dear Readers: When coming out of the carwash, and before getting back on the road, be sure to double-check the rearview mirrors. They can get bumped during the wash process. — Heloise
Frame it up
Dear Heloise: I frame my favorite old Christmas cards in different, pretty, colorful frames. It makes for a nice spread across the mantle. — Helen R. in Arizona
Smashing trash
Dear Heloise: I keep a toilet plunger near my tall kitchen trash can. It works great for pushing the garbage down and making more room in the can. — Rita H., via email
Grossed out
Dear Heloise: I enjoy watching cooking shows on TV, especially those that have amateurs or professionals competing. However, it bothers me a great deal when I see these cooks touching their hair and then the food they are preparing. I'm hoping the producers of these programs will read your column and take appropriate action. — Grossed Out in Colorado
COVID
Dear Readers: Remember your COVID protocol: Social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, don't go out if you don't have to. We will get through this. Visit www.CDC.gov for more information. -- Heloise
