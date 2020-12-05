HELOISE: Keep three points on ladder

Ladder safety? It's so important this time of year. Whether you're stringing lights around your home or topping the tree with a star, please be careful on the ladder. Here are some hints from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (www.osha.gov), a division of the United States Department of Labor:

• Read the instructions for the ladder and inspect it before mounting it.

• Always keep three points on the ladder: two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand.

• Use the ladder, whether step, straight or extension, on a dry, flat surface free of clutter.

• Never stand on the top rung of the ladder.

• Ensure the ladder's locks are engaged before you climb it.

Falls from ladders are a big cause of injuries. Be careful. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: Meet Hizzy. Hizzy showed up in our backyard in September, a true "alley cat," a very hungry kitten. Look closely at his feet, he has seven toes on one foot and six on the other -- polydactyl kitty. A real pistol! -- Brooke P.