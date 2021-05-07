HELOISE: Keep vaccine appointment

Left behind

Dear Heloise: I found out that if you take too many condiments, service workers at restaurants just toss them out. Now, if I have any extra condiments (salt and pepper), I take them home, store them in a plastic container with a lid and use them when we go on picnics or have barbeques. — Lana J., Fulton, Ohio

Memory book

Dear Heloise: My mother turned 70 a few weeks ago, and she received a number of nice gifts, but I decided to make a memory book for her. My sister and I put together an album of old keepsake photos from the days when we were all younger and chronicled happy times as we grew up.

There were dates, times and names to go with the photos. We all laughed at the clothing we wore, but there were some very happy memories with the pictures. Mom asked if we would mind placing it with her when she goes to her final rest.

Giving "things" to people is a nice idea, but sometimes the elderly enjoy a trip to their past when they were younger, their children lived with them and life seemed easier. — Marcie V., Fresno, California

BIRD BATH