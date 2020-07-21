HELOISE: Keep your cool

Hanging mats

Dear Heloise: I love those cloth dish-drying mats, but they can get stinky and moldy if not dried properly between uses. So, I have two mats that I alternate, hanging the damp one on a pants hangar (with clips). — Mama Betty in Texas

NEVER HAVE I EVER

Dear Heloise: I NEVER open my door to a stranger, even if it's a kindly lady poised at the peephole. A team of bad men could be crouched down out of sight. -- Hilda in Alabama

Hilda, sad but true. These people often work in teams, and although Southern hospitality is a wonderful thing, it's always important to put safety first. -- Heloise

Air door

Dear Heloise: Why do I get blasted with air when I walk through the door at my grocery store? What's going on? — Ida in Texas

Ida, what you're experiencing is called an air door (or air curtain), which uses a downward-facing blower fan. And while it is strong (it'll probably undo a beehive hairdo in a hot minute), it serves important purposes.