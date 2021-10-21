HELOISE: Keeping freezer full helps

Dear Readers: When you bring groceries home from the supermarket, be certain your freezer is working properly to keep frozen food frozen. Keep your freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
If the temperature is fluctuating, it will cause frozen food to lose moisture, dry out or go bad. So take these steps to protect the food.
• Keep the freezer full to maintain the temperature.
• Do not add too many nonfrozen items to the freezer at one time, because the heat given off might cause the freezer temperature to rise.
• Put food in moisture-proof containers with an airtight seal to preserve nutritional value and taste. -- Heloise
TELEPHONE EMERGENCY
Dear Heloise: I am writing 30 minutes after a phone emergency precipitated calls from 911 and my emergency contacts. What happened is my iPhone froze and I couldn't shut it off as my friend had shown me. I started pushing all the buttons; nothing worked except 911. I couldn't call my friend because her number was in my contacts. 911 proceeded to call my emergency contacts, who all called me to see if I was all right, but I couldn't answer. My phone was frozen and I couldn't use the land line because everyone's phone numbers were in my contacts. My hint is to go back to keeping your phone numbers in a physical address book, not just your phone's contacts. -- Zack Chewy, via email
Zack, it is a good idea, indeed. And here's another letter on this issue. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: I wanted to add some great advice to your article regarding a stolen purse or credit cards in the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Everyone should take a photocopy, front and back, of everything in their wallet or purse and keep it in a safe place. That way, if the wallet or purse is stolen or lost, you have the information all in one place at your fingertips. It only takes a couple of minutes to do and could save you lots of time. -- Peggy, via mail
Cleaning stainless steel
Dear Readers: Stainless steel looks great and has such a durable finish, but it does needs a special kind of cleaning to prevent the surface from being scratched. So here's what to do.
First, wipe and dry stainless steel with a sponge or clean cloth often to maintain the surface.
Second, never use anything abrasive, such as steel wool or steel brushes, because they can scratch the surface. And don't use any cleaning products containing chlorine bleach (sodium hypochlorite). That includes dishwasher detergent and other spray products. — Heloise
Storing canned goods
Dear Readers: If you are setting up a pantry, use these hints to make the canned goods last longer and stay fresher. Do not store canned goods in the basement near a furnace or steam pipes. Never put canned goods in the garage or on a porch, where the temperatures will be too cold or too hot. Store canned goods in your home in a space that's away from the kitchen stove. — Heloise
Recycling
Dear Heloise: Wouldn't it be wonderful if we all made an effort to bring brought our own bags when we go shopping? Think of the millions of plastic bags we would prevent from filling landfills! Encouraging recycling is probably one of the best things we can do for future generations! — Nancy, Bozeman, Montana
Nancy, I agree. As I have written, recycling is important no matter where you live. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
