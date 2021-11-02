HELOISE: Keeping your home safe

Dear Readers: The holidays are coming up, and now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, you might be able to travel to visit with family and friends. But don't assume that your home will be safe from possible criminal activity while you are gone. Here are steps you can take to protect it.
• Set automatic timers that turn lights on and off in several rooms at different times.
• Let your neighbors know that you are going to be away, so they will be aware of any suspicious activity.
• Disconnect your automatic garage-door opener.
• Park a car halfway up the driveway to block the garage door.
• Stop mail delivery if you will be gone for a long time. — Heloise
Smell gas in your house?
Dear Readers. Natural gas leaks do happen. Your home could be affected by underground pipelines or damaged outdoor service lines, which could cause a leak in your home. Here's how to recognize a leak and what to do.
If you smell an awful rotten egg odor, hear a hissing sound or notice a dust cloud close to a gas line, get your family and pets together immediately and leave your home ASAP. Do not call anyone from inside your house (call for help as soon as you are safely outside) or go back in for any reason, until the gas company gives you the OK to do so. — Heloise
MINI TASKING WHILE WATCHING TV
Dear Heloise: I saw a reader tip in August -- someone who gets things done at work and home by completing a small task whenever she has a few extra minutes. Instead of watching or fast-forwarding through commercials, I get up and accomplish a small task. I make it a point to get up during each commercial and station break. This is healthy, invigorating and productive. Unload the dishwasher! Fold or put away some laundry. Straighten out contents of a drawer. Scan that picture. Practice a balance pose. Remove your makeup. -- Susan, The Villages, Florida
Smelly sponges
Dear Readers: Kitchen sponges can get dirty and stinky. And then bacteria, mildew and food particles become trapped inside. Here's how to eliminate it. Soak the sponges in a bowl of vinegar for 5 to 10 minutes. Then rinse the sponges in cool, soapy water and wring them out. Let them air-dry.
When sponges get ratty or torn, toss them out. Buy new sponges when they are on sale. — Heloise
Recycling
Dear Heloise: Recycling suggestions, as well as many repurposing ideas on DIY sites, remind me of the old saying from the Depression/World War II era: "Make do, do without. Use it up, wear it out." Good advice, then and now! — Fran Shaw
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
