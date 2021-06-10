HELOISE: Kids can set boundaries too

Dear Heloise: Children, especially young children, have rights, even though they are underage. I teach my kids they need to give their consent before an adult hugs them, ties their shoelaces, brushes their hair, talks to them about what's going on in their lives, posts a picture of them online (that's a big one!), enters their room, etc.

The exception may be their teacher, nanny or camp counselor, but these people will know to ask permission first. Kids have the right to feel comfortable and to set boundaries where they can and will feel safe. Call me a boundary hound. — John T. in Pennsylvania

John, kids need to speak up when they feel uncomfortable. They don't owe any adult anything. — Heloise

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Readers: Indoor plants, whether live or faux, suggest a clean, colorful and healthy environment. And the green color is fresh! -- Heloise

Swirly girl

Dear Readers: Never pump the mascara wand as you open the tube. This will introduce air into the tube, dry out the formula and potentially create bacteria.