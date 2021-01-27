HELOISE: Kitchen gift fanned flames?

Dear Heloise: I went to a housewarming party recently and, like everyone else, I brought a gift. It was a fire extinguisher. I have two in my house, and on one occasion it really came in handy. However, the hostess was greatly offended that I would bring an extinguisher for her kitchen, and said so in an email! She asked if it was a comment on her cooking skills. She claims if she has a kitchen fire all she has to do is toss cornstarch on the flames. Isn't that a little dangerous? — Kelly A., Denver

Kelly, cornstarch and flour are combustible materials and could possibly cause an explosion. Some people panic and toss water on a grease fire, which causes the flames to spread. Baking soda can be used in place of an extinguisher on a small fire, but a fire extinguisher is really the best thing to use. I think your housewarming gift was a terrific idea! — Heloise

