HELOISE: Know diamond's four C's

Dear Readers: February is the month for romance. Look out — here comes Valentine's Day! Know someone who's interested in proposing marriage? Well, they'll need a diamond. Here are qualities to look for in a diamond, according to the Gemological Institute of America (www.gia.edu).
• Color (technically, the lack thereof): A good-quality diamond is celebrated for its lack of color; it should be clear and icy, like fresh water.
• Cut: A diamond should be cut so each facet of the stone gives off the best light play. The shape of the stone (round, princess, pear, etc.) is a matter of personal preference, but a well cut diamond will emit fire (all the colors of the rainbow) when it hits light, flashes and sparkles.
• Clarity: Clarity simply means the absence of flaws and inclusions. Diamonds are made by Mother Nature, of course, so internal flaws are common, but many are too small to be seen by the naked eye. Graders have a scale; they look at a diamond under 10 times magnification to figure out how clean the stone is.
• Carat weight: Carat weight refers to the size of the stone, but not the quality of the stone. Larger stones are more scarce, but a larger stone is not necessarily more valuable. — Heloise
Mirepoix soup's on
Dear Readers: Now is soup season; the warmth of soup is perfect on a cold winter's day. A great way to begin homemade soup is with mirepoix -- a mixture of chopped onion, celery and carrots usually, although other root veggies can go in as well. These veggies are cooked separately at first in butter or oil to develop their flavors.
Receive a collection of my favorite soup recipes in a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) self-addressed envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Make sure to keep these ingredients in your pantry, fresh and ready to go! — Heloise
Raccoon rescue
Dear Heloise: I was surprised to see two raccoons in my giant waste container in my apartment complex parking lot. I wanted to help them get out, so I put a long board in the container, and they were able to scramble up and out. I was relieved! — Erin R., age 12, in Florida
Erin, little guys are great climbers. Great job, and a Heloise high five! — Heloise
EASY CLEAN
When I do my spring cleaning, I spread paper towels above all my cabinets to keep them from getting dusty and greasy, especially in the kitchen. Next time I go to clean, I take the paper towels off and just wipe off. Then I put new paper towels down. -- Mary W., via email
OFFICIAL SWISHER
Dear Heloise: I am the "official" dishwasher in my family. I use liquid dish soap, but there always remains a fair amount of soap stuck to the bottom of the bottle.
I pour hot water in and shake it until the remaining soap has dissolved. I then squirt the soapy water on my sponge. -- Brent W. in Bethesda, Md.