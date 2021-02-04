HELOISE: Know diamond's four C's

Dear Readers: Now is soup season; the warmth of soup is perfect on a cold winter's day. A great way to begin homemade soup is with mirepoix -- a mixture of chopped onion, celery and carrots usually, although other root veggies can go in as well. These veggies are cooked separately at first in butter or oil to develop their flavors.

Receive a collection of my favorite soup recipes in a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) self-addressed envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Make sure to keep these ingredients in your pantry, fresh and ready to go! — Heloise

Raccoon rescue

Dear Heloise: I was surprised to see two raccoons in my giant waste container in my apartment complex parking lot. I wanted to help them get out, so I put a long board in the container, and they were able to scramble up and out. I was relieved! — Erin R., age 12, in Florida

Erin, little guys are great climbers. Great job, and a Heloise high five! — Heloise

EASY CLEAN