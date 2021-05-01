HELOISE: Know dog protecting you

When the day came, they sent a vet and tech to our home. They spent a lot of time sitting next to her, talking to her and us, petting and soothing her before the sedative and the final injection. We all cried, petting her and telling her how much joy and love she brought to our lives.

When it was over, they gave us a few moments alone with her, and when we were ready, they took her back for cremation and made a paw print for us.

They sent us a lovely sympathy letter afterward. I cannot tell you how much better this was than the alternative. She was relaxed and unstressed. We still cried but knew we made the right choice. — Linda S., via email

DELICIOUS PICKLE

Dear Readers: Raise your hands -- who enjoys drinking pickle juice? OK, OK, so not everyone's on board. But hear me out. Pickle juice is tart and tangy and may have some health benefits. Let's take a look at the "big three" of pickle juice:

After a sweaty workout, pickle juice can replenish electrolytes (essential minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium) and help you get hydrated again.