Heloise: Kudos to unsung heroes

However, there are also many unsung heroes among us who selflessly help others. The delivery people who bring medicine and groceries to our homes, the check-out person at the grocery store, the neighbor who checks in on an elderly person to make sure they're OK or phone a friend to make certain they aren't feeling lonely and cut off during isolation. The folks who sit at sewing machines and make facial masks for others and those who share their food and supplies with neighbors and friends and ask nothing in return. They all play an important role. There are so many who have stepped up to the plate to ensure the rest of us survive and even thrive during this terrible time.