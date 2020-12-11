HELOISE: Laundry room fire hazards

Masked marvel

Dear Heloise: Lately in these times, I forget to put my mask on when leaving my car, and I have to go back. Now I put the mask on the door handle that opens the door. Problem solved. — Reader in Arcanum, Ohio

Reader, what a clever idea! Some of our readers have told us that they always keep a cloth mask in their purse, or put one in a pocket before leaving the house, just to make sure they have a mask with them at all times.

Selling your home

Dear Heloise: If you are selling your home, you need to give a good first impression and that starts with curb appeal. Having worked in real estate for many years, I have some hints to help you sell your home. Make sure you:

• Wash all the windows, plant flowers and trim shrubbery. No toys in the front yard.

• Paint the front door if it needs a coat of new paint, and if your outdoor lighting needs an update, replace old fixtures with new modern ones.

• If your garage door is old, paint or replace it.