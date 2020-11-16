HELOISE: Let solar support shine

FAST FACTS

New uses for old metal cigarette cases:

* Store business cards

* Keep loose change

* Keep blotting papers for oily skin

* Store matches, stamps or Post-it notes

Charity blitz

Dear Heloise: My mailbox is full everyday with charities soliciting donations. I'm on a fixed income and do not want or need the note cards, address labels, etc., that are sent. I've tried writing and requesting that they stop sending requests for money, but to no avail. Now they are sending me checks for $2.50. I send them back. Can you help me? — Mamie F., San Antonio, Texas

Mamie, the Better Business Bureau recommends the following: First, discard all this junk mail. Write or call the charity and tell them to remove your name from their mailing list.